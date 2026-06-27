Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 143,315 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,597 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 143,315 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Capital Management grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 10,022 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1%

TJX opened at $155.28 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.01 and a 200-day moving average of $156.88. The stock has a market cap of $171.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,121.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,330,597.89. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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