Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 44,839 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,433 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,839 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA owned 0.06% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $20,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 567.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEVA

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 106,563 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $3,633,798.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,237,676.10. This represents a 61.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Fox sold 21,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $750,619.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 63,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,375.57. The trade was a 25.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 465,931 shares of company stock worth $16,332,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

Further Reading

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