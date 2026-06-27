Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Sells 7,541 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,319 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 7,541 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambient Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 131.5% during the first quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the first quarter. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $573.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $404.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.46. The business's fifty day moving average is $432.67 and its 200 day moving average is $484.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.68 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.Intuitive Surgical's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total transaction of $236,730.00. Following the sale, the director owned 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,156.94. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuitive Surgical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Surgical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here