Union Heritage Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Union Heritage Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.3% of Union Heritage Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Union Heritage Capital LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Financial Partners purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Pathway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pathway Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $14,993,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Norris Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,442,000 after buying an additional 17,326 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of AVGO opened at $387.84 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.61 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm's fifty day moving average is $394.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $493.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total value of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at $12,072,413.88. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,369,743.62. The trade was a 2.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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