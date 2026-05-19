Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Holdings Lifted by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,865 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 5.8% of Maj Invest Holding A S's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $125,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $280.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $274.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $252.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.63. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $210.84 and a twelve month high of $276.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is 45.47%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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