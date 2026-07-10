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Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Acquired by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Union Pacific logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Azzad Asset Management increased its Union Pacific stake by 27.1% in the first quarter, ending with 17,354 shares valued at about $4.21 million.
  • Union Pacific reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $2.93 versus the $2.86 estimate and revenue of $6.22 billion, with revenue up 3.2% year over year.
  • The company also paid a quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share and has received mostly positive analyst coverage, with Wall Street assigning a Moderate Buy consensus and an average target price of $288.78.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,354 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $4,658,142,000 after buying an additional 9,655,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,779,907,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,169,168,000 after buying an additional 3,861,636 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,980,904 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,540,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5%

Union Pacific stock opened at $285.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $210.84 and a twelve month high of $285.79. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $268.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.70. The firm has a market cap of $169.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price objective on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $289.00 target price (up from $273.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $288.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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