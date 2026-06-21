Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 163.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,404 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 18,866 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $257.46 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $263.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.80. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $210.84 and a 1 year high of $279.70. The company has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price target on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $307.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $282.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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