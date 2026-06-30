Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 108.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,454 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2,575.0% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $283.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $272.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.21. The company has a market cap of $162.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $279.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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