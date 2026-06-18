Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,000 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $53,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Claro Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. City National Bank of Florida MSD now owns 1,607 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,358 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $257.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $152.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $263.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.57. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1 year low of $210.84 and a 1 year high of $279.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $274.00 price target (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNP

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,221. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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