Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,461 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 88,003 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $53,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,329,262 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $13,724,045,000 after buying an additional 659,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,330,080 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $6,090,674,000 after buying an additional 1,082,285 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Union Pacific by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $4,658,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,360,668 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $3,552,550,000 after acquiring an additional 296,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,636,050 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,922,971,000 after acquiring an additional 602,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3%

Union Pacific stock opened at $271.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.47. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $210.84 and a 52 week high of $279.70. The stock has a market cap of $161.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $283.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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