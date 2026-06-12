Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,778 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 21,144 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $107,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $268.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.52. The stock has a market cap of $159.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $210.84 and a fifty-two week high of $279.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The firm's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 34,377 shares of company stock worth $9,251,221 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $307.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $282.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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