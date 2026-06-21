Union Savings Bank Acquires New Shares in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,616 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $173.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $142.40 and a 12-month high of $214.71. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $186.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.40%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. This represents a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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