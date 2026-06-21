Union Savings Bank Invests $1.77 Million in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.8% of Union Savings Bank's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,976,634,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46,191.3% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 4,047,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,047,245,000 after buying an additional 4,038,502 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 876.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 2,375,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,552,419,000 after buying an additional 2,131,734 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock worth $16,024,022,000 after buying an additional 1,432,069 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,098.78 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,016.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,017.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,182.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

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Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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