Union Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 8,919 Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,919 shares of the network equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $315,759.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,694.24. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,568,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and news coverage continues to emphasize Cisco’s AI infrastructure orders, enterprise networking refresh cycle, and security growth, which support the bullish case for revenue and earnings momentum. Article Title

Analyst and news coverage continues to emphasize Cisco’s AI infrastructure orders, enterprise networking refresh cycle, and security growth, which support the bullish case for revenue and earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Cisco was also highlighted in AI-focused stock screens and feature articles as a beneficiary of surging demand tied to AI infrastructure, reinforcing expectations that the company can keep growing into its premium valuation. Article Title

Cisco was also highlighted in AI-focused stock screens and feature articles as a beneficiary of surging demand tied to AI infrastructure, reinforcing expectations that the company can keep growing into its premium valuation. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Cisco’s push into quantum security and enterprise AI adds to the view that the company is expanding beyond traditional networking into higher-growth markets. Article Title

Coverage around Cisco’s push into quantum security and enterprise AI adds to the view that the company is expanding beyond traditional networking into higher-growth markets. Neutral Sentiment: A report on Cisco keeping access to a restricted AI model through Project Glasswing is notable, but the direct financial impact on the stock is unclear so far. Article Title

A report on Cisco keeping access to a restricted AI model through Project Glasswing is notable, but the direct financial impact on the stock is unclear so far. Neutral Sentiment: One article argued Cisco may be overvalued at 7.01x sales, even while acknowledging that AI demand and security strength help justify the premium. That suggests valuation is becoming a bigger watch item for investors after the stock’s strong run. Article Title

One article argued Cisco may be overvalued at 7.01x sales, even while acknowledging that AI demand and security strength help justify the premium. That suggests valuation is becoming a bigger watch item for investors after the stock’s strong run. Negative Sentiment: Cisco EVP Thimaya Subaiya sold 7,127 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which is not necessarily a bearish signal but can still weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.72 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The business's 50 day moving average is $106.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $471.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business's revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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