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Union Savings Bank Takes Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Written by MarketBeat
June 20, 2026
International Business Machines logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Union Savings Bank disclosed a new fourth-quarter stake in IBM, buying 2,261 shares valued at about $670,000. Several other institutional investors also modestly increased their IBM holdings, and institutions now own 58.96% of the stock.
  • Wall Street sentiment on IBM remains generally positive, with recent calls including an outperform from RBC, a buy from Jefferies, and an overweight from Barclays. The stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus rating and an average price target of $304.17.
  • IBM beat expectations in its latest quarterly results, reporting $1.91 EPS on revenue of $15.92 billion, both above estimates, and it recently raised its quarterly dividend to $1.69 per share. The company also continues to highlight enterprise software, AI governance, and mainframe security initiatives, even as broader IT-services demand concerns pressure the shares.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of International Business Machines.

Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,261 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $249.72 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $251.46 and its 200-day moving average is $268.77. The stock has a market cap of $234.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $212.34 and a twelve month high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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