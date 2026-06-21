Union Savings Bank Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,027 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,837,312 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,533,420,000 after purchasing an additional 777,428 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Cedarwood Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Mozayyx Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy.

Elon Musk exercised stock options that lifted his Tesla ownership to 19.9%, reinforcing alignment with shareholders and signaling confidence in the company’s long-term strategy. Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Article Title

ARK Invest, led by Cathie Wood, bought more Tesla shares, adding to a broader bullish narrative around TSLA as an AI and autonomous-driving leader. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation.

Analysts and commentary continue to frame Tesla as more than an EV maker, highlighting its AI, robotaxi, and robotics ambitions, which supports the stock’s premium valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles.

Tesla received approval for supervised FSD in Denmark, a modest positive for its European rollout, but the approval is still limited and does not remove broader regulatory hurdles. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Article Title

Reuters reported that Sweden may push back against Tesla’s supervised self-driving rollout in Europe unless speed-limit behavior is changed, creating a potential roadblock for FSD expansion. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports flagged “fresh FSD roadblock” concerns in Europe, keeping investor focus on regulatory risk rather than near-term software monetization.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore raised shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $400.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.42, a PEG ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.77 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $403.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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