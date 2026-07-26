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Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Invests $3.11 Million in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Nebius Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Union Square Park Capital Management disclosed a new first-quarter stake in Nebius Group, buying 30,000 shares worth about $3.11 million. The position makes NBIS its 11th-largest holding and roughly 1.8% of its portfolio.
  • Institutional ownership remains significant, with hedge funds and other investors continuing to add to their positions. The article also notes that 21.90% of Nebius shares are held by institutions and hedge funds.
  • Insiders have been selling shares even as analysts stay broadly bullish. Recent rating changes left Nebius with a consensus Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.15.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Nebius Group.

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000. Nebius Group accounts for about 1.8% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in Nebius Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company's stock worth $976,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,659 shares of the company's stock worth $310,099,000 after purchasing an additional 964,984 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 3,511,656 shares of the company's stock worth $293,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 2,391.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,219,326 shares of the company's stock worth $269,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,103 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,804,820 shares of the company's stock worth $234,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,353 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In other news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 33,871 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total transaction of $7,974,926.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 551,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,812,532.10. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Wilson Iv Boynton sold 5,812 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $1,472,121.48. Following the sale, the director owned 378,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,912,057.85. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 668,405 shares of company stock worth $140,422,170 in the last three months.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBIS. Citigroup increased their target price on Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Freedom Capital upgraded Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research raised Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson cut Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $222.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Down 15.0%

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $187.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.09. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $299.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 4.10.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.Nebius Group's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Nebius Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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