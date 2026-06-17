Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dell Technologies from an "underweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research raised Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered Dell Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $404.07 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $469.47. The firm has a market cap of $260.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business's fifty day moving average is $273.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.09.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,123,203.13. This represents a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 459,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $74,634,837.75. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,907,857 shares of company stock worth $1,556,603,326. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

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