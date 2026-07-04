Unique Wealth LLC Sells 2,555 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Unique Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,834 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 26.8% during the first quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,090 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 11.8% during the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 282,160 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $71,609,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $308.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.50 and a twelve month high of $317.40. The company has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,924 shares of company stock worth $825,546. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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