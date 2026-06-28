Unique Wealth LLC Sells 4,097 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Unique Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 4,097 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Chapman Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 858 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of V stock opened at $336.96 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $359.66. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $323.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Visa

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Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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