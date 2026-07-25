Unisphere Establishment Acquires 30,300 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Unisphere Establishment grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 369.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Unisphere Establishment's holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Mastercard by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 113.8% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 62 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Clear Str upgraded shares of Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Mastercard from $671.00 to $664.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $653.65.

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Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,880. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total value of $1,047,276.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,702,934.17. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.7%

MA stock opened at $539.48 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $464.52 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company has a market capitalization of $476.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $508.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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