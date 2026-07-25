Unisphere Establishment Acquires 850,000 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Unisphere Establishment lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 0.8% of Unisphere Establishment's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Unisphere Establishment owned about 0.22% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $91,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 49.64%. Chipotle Mexican Grill's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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