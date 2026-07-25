Unisphere Establishment Boosts Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Unisphere Establishment grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,000 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.0% of Unisphere Establishment's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Unisphere Establishment owned approximately 0.09% of Danaher worth $121,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,348 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $191.87 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $160.93 and a 52 week high of $242.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.64 and a 200-day moving average of $197.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 15.95%.The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is 28.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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