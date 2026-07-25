Unisphere Establishment Has $152.35 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Unisphere Establishment increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,600 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 106,200 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises about 1.3% of Unisphere Establishment's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Unisphere Establishment owned about 0.23% of Republic Services worth $152,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.3%

RSG opened at $216.79 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.41 and a twelve month high of $246.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.24 and a 200-day moving average of $214.85. The stock has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Republic Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Republic Services from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Republic Services from $247.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Republic Services from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $243.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on RSG

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 60,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $213.31 per share, for a total transaction of $12,947,917.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 110,803,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,635,597,400.42. This represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra M. Volpe sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $380,304.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 58 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,254.24. This trade represents a 96.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 987,150 shares of company stock valued at $202,366,682 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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