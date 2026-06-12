UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $107.77 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,907 shares of the railroad operator's stock after buying an additional 48,347 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.6% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $107,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 150,031 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $34,705,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 130,095 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $30,094,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 333.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $282.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 34,377 shares of company stock worth $9,251,221 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $268.50 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $210.84 and a 52 week high of $279.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $159.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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