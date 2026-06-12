UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,306,851 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 365,041 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 0.9% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.07% of Citigroup worth $152,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup is rolling out tokenized depositary receipts for private-company shares, a move that could broaden access to private markets and create a new growth avenue for the bank. Article title

Citigroup is rolling out tokenized depositary receipts for private-company shares, a move that could broaden access to private markets and create a new growth avenue for the bank. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Citi hired Ryan Beaupré as a managing director in its consumer and retail investment banking group, signaling continued effort to expand the franchise and deepen client coverage. Article title

Reuters reported that Citi hired Ryan Beaupré as a managing director in its consumer and retail investment banking group, signaling continued effort to expand the franchise and deepen client coverage. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup’s recent earnings beat and revenue growth continue to support the stock, with Q1 EPS and revenue both topping expectations and underscoring improving operating momentum. Article title

Citigroup’s recent earnings beat and revenue growth continue to support the stock, with Q1 EPS and revenue both topping expectations and underscoring improving operating momentum. Neutral Sentiment: President Trump publicly praised Citigroup and CEO Jane Fraser for M&A advisory work, which helped sentiment, but some reports noted the ranking was overstated, limiting the fundamental impact. Article title

President Trump publicly praised Citigroup and CEO Jane Fraser for M&A advisory work, which helped sentiment, but some reports noted the ranking was overstated, limiting the fundamental impact. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary also pointed to Citigroup’s turnaround progress, solid trading conditions, and a constructive investment banking outlook, which supports the stock but is largely a continuation of existing optimism. Article title

Citigroup Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $137.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $235.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.11 and a 1 year high of $138.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.Citigroup's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Citigroup's payout ratio is 29.74%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial set a $147.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on C

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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