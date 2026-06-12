UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,398 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $59,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,283,114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in GE Vernova by 5,171.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,603,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in GE Vernova by 1,907.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,325,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,792 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in GE Vernova by 170.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $722,956,000 after purchasing an additional 740,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 1,300.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 647,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $423,377,000 after purchasing an additional 601,533 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Up 4.3%

GEV opened at $904.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $242.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,007.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $830.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.21 and a 12 month high of $1,181.95.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus set a $1,300.00 price target on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,085.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GEV

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2027 earnings estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing optimism around future earnings growth.

Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2027 earnings estimate for GE Vernova and kept a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing optimism around future earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: A Benzinga report highlighted GE Vernova as a potential beneficiary of the U.S. Department of Energy’s new fusion-energy timeline, which could improve sentiment toward the company’s exposure to advanced energy infrastructure. Article Title

A Benzinga report highlighted GE Vernova as a potential beneficiary of the U.S. Department of Energy’s new fusion-energy timeline, which could improve sentiment toward the company’s exposure to advanced energy infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market headlines referenced energy-related moves and geopolitical risk, but these were not specific to GE Vernova’s fundamentals.

Broader market headlines referenced energy-related moves and geopolitical risk, but these were not specific to GE Vernova’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage also noted that GE Vernova had seen a short-term dip versus the broader market, suggesting some volatility may still be present. Article Title

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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