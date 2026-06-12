UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Raises Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,058 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 109,136 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned 0.10% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $91,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ICE alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $201.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $211.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $193.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $138.99 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.67 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,490 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $390,033.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,604.96. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $100,903.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,280,848.56. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 12,092 shares of company stock worth $1,860,424 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intercontinental Exchange, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intercontinental Exchange wasn't on the list.

While Intercontinental Exchange currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here