UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 11,552 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 11,552 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Digital Realty Trust worth $34,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301,513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $510,777,000 after buying an additional 182,644 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,220 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $19,218,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 330.8% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 2,520 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 143,817 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $22,250,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $215.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $182.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.18. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.23 and a 52-week high of $208.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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