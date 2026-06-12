UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 170,694 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,655 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 170,694 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of American Tower worth $54,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $73,856.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,505.94. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $216.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMT

American Tower Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of AMT stock opened at $189.65 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $165.08 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $180.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.24. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 26.81%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's payout ratio is currently 115.67%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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