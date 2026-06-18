United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 405.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,906 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 270,246 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.10% of United Airlines worth $37,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,244,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $84,753,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,657 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $325,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,243,066 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $698,977,000 after purchasing an additional 783,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,528,242 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $170,888,000 after purchasing an additional 726,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna set a $135.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on UAL

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $562,473.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 60,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,372,065.43. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 1,078 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total value of $130,157.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 797,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $96,332,529.74. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 96,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $115.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.88.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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