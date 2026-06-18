United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Bought by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 180.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109,396 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 713,249 shares during the quarter. United Airlines accounts for approximately 2.2% of Interval Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Interval Partners LP owned 0.34% of United Airlines worth $124,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $3,654,459.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,136,994.87. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 48,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $5,859,153.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 798,929 shares in the company, valued at $96,910,087.70. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,575. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

United Airlines Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $115.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.88. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $124.79.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAL

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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