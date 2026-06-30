United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,416 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 228,269 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 24.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,872 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 92.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 23.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,580 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 55,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 73.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 48,303 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $5,859,153.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 798,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $96,910,087.70. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $3,654,459.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,994.87. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $139.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $135.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company's fifty day moving average price is $105.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.13. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $138.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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