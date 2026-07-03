United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Stock Holdings Lessened by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,477 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 147,628 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in United Airlines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,639 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in United Airlines by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,465 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about United Airlines

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on United Airlines to $157.50 and kept an outperform rating, signaling additional upside from current levels. Benzinga report

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on United Airlines to $157.50 and kept an outperform rating, signaling additional upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America lifted its target to $150 and maintained a buy rating, citing a constructive outlook for U.S. airlines. Benzinga report

Bank of America lifted its target to $150 and maintained a buy rating, citing a constructive outlook for U.S. airlines. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street’s broader airline call turned more bullish, with Goldman Sachs and TD Cowen also raising targets across major carriers, which supports sentiment for United Airlines. Article on airline sector target raises

Wall Street’s broader airline call turned more bullish, with Goldman Sachs and TD Cowen also raising targets across major carriers, which supports sentiment for United Airlines. Neutral Sentiment: United Airlines added a new South American route from Houston’s Bush Airport, which may support long-term network growth but is not an immediate catalyst. Houston route article

United Airlines added a new South American route from Houston’s Bush Airport, which may support long-term network growth but is not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts also revised fair value estimates higher and noted improving demand, sticky airfares, and lower fuel prices, but the valuation case remains mixed. Yahoo Finance fair value article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on United Airlines from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $132.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $149.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of UAL stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $138.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business's 50 day moving average is $107.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.70. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 48,303 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $5,859,153.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 798,929 shares in the company, valued at $96,910,087.70. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $3,654,459.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,136,994.87. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Airlines wasn't on the list.

While United Airlines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here