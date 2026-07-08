United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vertiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,408,661,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,141,723,000 after buying an additional 143,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $967,881,000 after buying an additional 121,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $808,701,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,811,745 shares of the company's stock worth $455,531,000 after acquiring an additional 97,141 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vertiv Trading Down 4.0%

VRT opened at $305.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.06 and a fifty-two week high of $379.93. The company's 50 day moving average price is $324.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $333.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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