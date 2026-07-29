United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Purchased by Opal Capital LLC

Opal Capital LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,936 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,479 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.7% of Opal Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Opal Capital LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 342,866 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 154.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 104,819 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered United Parcel Service from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.50.

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United Parcel Service Stock Down 6.2%

NYSE:UPS opened at $105.94 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $122.41. The stock's fifty day moving average is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.86 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The company's revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. United Parcel Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.220-7.220 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.15%.

United Parcel Service News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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