United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,416 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 26,065 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 342,866 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 154.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 104,819 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $98.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.61. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

Trending Headlines about United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some Wall Street analysts remain moderately bullish on UPS, which can help support investor confidence despite the stock’s recent underperformance versus the broader market. Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on United Parcel Service Stock?

Some Wall Street analysts remain moderately bullish on UPS, which can help support investor confidence despite the stock’s recent underperformance versus the broader market. Positive Sentiment: Bullish commentary from investors highlighted UPS’s valuation, noting its trailing and forward P/E multiples as potentially attractive for value-focused buyers. Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

Bullish commentary from investors highlighted UPS’s valuation, noting its trailing and forward P/E multiples as potentially attractive for value-focused buyers. Neutral Sentiment: A report questioning whether UPS could face pressure amid Russell 1000 trends adds a cautious macro backdrop, but does not appear to signal a major company-specific change. Could United Parcel Service Face Pressure Amid Russell 1000 Trends?

A report questioning whether UPS could face pressure amid Russell 1000 trends adds a cautious macro backdrop, but does not appear to signal a major company-specific change. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed EPS estimates for multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, Q3 2027 and Q4 2027, reinforcing concern that earnings growth could be less robust than previously expected.

Zacks Research trimmed EPS estimates for multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, Q3 2027 and Q4 2027, reinforcing concern that earnings growth could be less robust than previously expected. Negative Sentiment: A board member resignation following a Federal Reserve appointment introduces a small governance headline, but it is likely a secondary factor compared with the earnings revisions.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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