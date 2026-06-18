United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS Shares Bought by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS - Free Report) by 624.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,008 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 266,375 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned 0.57% of United Parks & Resorts worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in United Parks & Resorts by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 463,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,965,000 after purchasing an additional 237,575 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in United Parks & Resorts by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 205,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in United Parks & Resorts by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,663 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in United Parks & Resorts by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 38,169 shares during the period.

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United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PRKS stock opened at $45.87 on Thursday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.17.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.33). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 9.09%.The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Parks & Resorts

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $294,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 130,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,276.60. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research lowered United Parks & Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded United Parks & Resorts from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.00.

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United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

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