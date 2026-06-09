United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,310 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up 1.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.05% of United Rentals worth $27,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,358.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 70.7% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $5,574,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in United Rentals by 66.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 484,450 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $462,485,000 after buying an additional 193,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in United Rentals by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,688 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $126,362,000 after buying an additional 28,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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United Rentals Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:URI opened at $1,085.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $892.70 and a 200-day moving average of $854.72. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $682.08 and a 52 week high of $1,093.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.07 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised United Rentals from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 price objective on United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,013.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on URI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total transaction of $292,226.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,479,732.62. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total value of $535,867.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,823,708.90. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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