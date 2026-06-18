United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Holdings Increased by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,592 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. United Therapeutics comprises approximately 6.2% of Eversept Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.59% of United Therapeutics worth $123,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,218,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,881,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.07, for a total transaction of $4,540,681.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,712,246.04. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.15, for a total value of $5,216,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,247,713.95. The trade was a 19.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 636,168 shares of company stock valued at $359,249,237 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTHR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $619.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6%

UTHR opened at $551.47 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $272.12 and a 12-month high of $609.35. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $565.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $522.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.63 EPS. United Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

See Also

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