United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,875 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 17,188 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $277,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 77.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,628 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.07, for a total value of $4,540,681.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,712,246.04. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.28, for a total value of $5,462,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,311,581.28. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 614,543 shares of company stock valued at $346,728,395. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $619.42.

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United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $549.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $568.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.16. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $272.12 and a twelve month high of $609.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.United Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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