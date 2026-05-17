United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Stock Position Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,802 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 55,985 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.28% of United Therapeutics worth $58,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 396.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.47, for a total transaction of $5,744,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,843,695.72. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.75, for a total value of $4,870,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,172 shares in the company, valued at $26,504,671. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 521,413 shares of company stock worth $289,410,912 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $575.00 to $735.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $619.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

Key Headlines Impacting United Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting United Therapeutics this week:

Neutral Sentiment: CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares for about $5.5 million, trimming her stake by 19%; CFO James Edgemond also sold 10,000 shares for about $5.7 million, reducing his ownership by 34.6%. These sizable insider transactions can make investors cautious about near-term sentiment. Article Title

CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares for about $5.5 million, trimming her stake by 19%; CFO James Edgemond also sold 10,000 shares for about $5.7 million, reducing his ownership by 34.6%. These sizable insider transactions can make investors cautious about near-term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Director Nilda Mesa also sold 258 shares, a smaller transaction that adds to the recent insider selling trend. Article Title

Director Nilda Mesa also sold 258 shares, a smaller transaction that adds to the recent insider selling trend. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating and a $660 price target, despite trimming its FY2030 earnings estimate slightly. Broader analyst coverage remains constructive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a target around $619.42, which may help support the stock. Article Title

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3%

UTHR opened at $568.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $558.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.08. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $272.12 and a 12-month high of $609.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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