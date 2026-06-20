UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Holdings Decreased by Stenger Family Office LLC

Stenger Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,686 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 11,608 shares during the quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $409.75.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.0%

UNH opened at $400.86 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $415.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.55. The firm has a market cap of $364.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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