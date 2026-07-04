UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Acquired by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,731 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $424.64 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $430.20. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $392.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.64. The company has a market cap of $385.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $411.42.

Read Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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