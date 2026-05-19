UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $30,238,162,000 after acquiring an additional 995,210 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,766,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $7,516,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,182 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,499,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $6,042,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,337 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $4,503,419,000 after buying an additional 7,293,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,505,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $3,282,296,000 after buying an additional 755,076 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $381.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Negative Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway’s full exit from UnitedHealth Group has weighed on sentiment, as the loss of a respected long-term investor may prompt other holders to reassess their positions. Reuters: UnitedHealth falls after Berkshire sells stake in health insurer

Berkshire Hathaway’s full exit from UnitedHealth Group has weighed on sentiment, as the loss of a respected long-term investor may prompt other holders to reassess their positions. Neutral Sentiment: UNH had been on a strong rebound before the Berkshire news, and recent earnings showed a profit beat and a guidance increase, suggesting the business recovery narrative is still intact. Yahoo Finance: UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Fell 33% as Rising Medical Costs and Member Mix Pressured Earnings

UNH had been on a strong rebound before the Berkshire news, and recent earnings showed a profit beat and a guidance increase, suggesting the business recovery narrative is still intact. Neutral Sentiment: A proposed healthcare bill focused on HSAs, price transparency, and expanded access to coverage could affect insurers over time, but it is still early and its stock impact is uncertain. Quiver Quantitative: New Bill H.R. 8324

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $390.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $354.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company's 50-day moving average price is $318.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.35. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $404.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 66.77%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here