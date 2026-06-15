UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 243.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,253 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 160,440 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $74,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,692,000. Finally, Saber Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,089,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $311.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $444.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $407.17.

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Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UNH saw unusual bullish options activity, with investors buying 215,330 call contracts on Friday — about 120% above normal volume — a sign traders are positioning for more upside.

UNH saw unusual bullish options activity, with investors buying 215,330 call contracts on Friday — about 120% above normal volume — a sign traders are positioning for more upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to turn more constructive: Erste Group recently nudged up FY2027 earnings estimates and kept a Buy rating, adding to the recent wave of positive commentary around the shares.

Analysts continue to turn more constructive: Erste Group recently nudged up FY2027 earnings estimates and kept a Buy rating, adding to the recent wave of positive commentary around the shares. Positive Sentiment: The company confirmed it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 16, which keeps a near-term catalyst on the calendar and may be supporting investor interest as expectations build.

The company confirmed it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 16, which keeps a near-term catalyst on the calendar and may be supporting investor interest as expectations build. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth also approved its quarterly dividend of $2.32 per share and rejected an independent board chair proposal at its annual meeting, reinforcing its capital-return profile and management control.

UnitedHealth also approved its quarterly dividend of $2.32 per share and rejected an independent board chair proposal at its annual meeting, reinforcing its capital-return profile and management control. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles highlight UNH’s rebound toward new highs and its renewed appeal as a defensive healthcare and income stock, but these pieces are largely commentary rather than new company-specific developments.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $408.34 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $415.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $370.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company's fifty day moving average is $362.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 66.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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