UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Purchased by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 241.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,609 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $30,238,162,000 after purchasing an additional 995,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,232,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $14,931,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,591,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $7,457,723,000 after buying an additional 824,120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,829,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $6,215,660,000 after acquiring an additional 680,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,655,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $6,158,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,162 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major Q2 earnings beat supports the rally. UnitedHealth reported adjusted earnings of $6.38 per share versus the $4.94 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $112.03 billion, above expectations of $110.81 billion. Management maintained 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $19.50 to $20.00, reinforcing confidence in the recovery. What's next for UnitedHealth after its major Q2 earnings beat

UnitedHealth reported adjusted earnings of $6.38 per share versus the $4.94 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $112.03 billion, above expectations of $110.81 billion. Management maintained 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $19.50 to $20.00, reinforcing confidence in the recovery. Positive Sentiment: Improved medical costs and conservative guidance are encouraging investors. The company’s improved medical loss ratio helped results, and some investors view the cautious outlook as a buffer against future volatility. However, part of the margin improvement came from exiting unprofitable markets rather than broad-based operating gains. UnitedHealth Group Stock Opinions on Q2 Earnings Beat

The company’s improved medical loss ratio helped results, and some investors view the cautious outlook as a buffer against future volatility. However, part of the margin improvement came from exiting unprofitable markets rather than broad-based operating gains. Positive Sentiment: The stock’s rebound after Berkshire Hathaway’s exit is being viewed favorably. Commentary noting that Berkshire likely sold too early highlights renewed investor confidence in UNH, though it does not change the company’s fundamentals. UnitedHealth Stock Has Rallied Big Since Berkshire Bailed

Commentary noting that Berkshire likely sold too early highlights renewed investor confidence in UNH, though it does not change the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Medicare Part D pricing creates both opportunity and risk. The planned expiration of federal subsidies could lead to higher premiums for stand-alone Medicare drug plans next year. Higher pricing may support insurers’ revenue, but it could also reduce affordability and enrollment, creating uncertainty for UnitedHealth’s Medicare business. Why Prices Could Rise for Medicare Drug Plans Next Year

The planned expiration of federal subsidies could lead to higher premiums for stand-alone Medicare drug plans next year. Higher pricing may support insurers’ revenue, but it could also reduce affordability and enrollment, creating uncertainty for UnitedHealth’s Medicare business. Negative Sentiment: Medicaid pressure and questions about earnings durability remain risks. Analysts have noted that market exits contributed to the better medical loss ratio, while Medicaid challenges and the stock’s rapid advance could limit additional near-term upside. UnitedHealth Pulls Back Post 52-Week High

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $466.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $512.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $455.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $428.94 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $461.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $409.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The company had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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