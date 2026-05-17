UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,060 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 109,934 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.1% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $86,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly raised its earnings estimates for UnitedHealth and kept a Buy rating, reinforcing the view that the company’s profit outlook remains solid. MarketBeat UNH report

Erste Group Bank slightly raised its earnings estimates for UnitedHealth and kept a rating, reinforcing the view that the company’s profit outlook remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary remains upbeat after UnitedHealth’s strong first-quarter results, with analysts and market watchers pointing to a substantial rebound since March lows and improved investor confidence in the stock’s longer-term earnings power. Seeking Alpha article

Recent commentary remains upbeat after UnitedHealth’s strong first-quarter results, with analysts and market watchers pointing to a substantial rebound since March lows and improved investor confidence in the stock’s longer-term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: The broader market tone was positive, with major indexes closing higher and hitting new highs, which may have helped sentiment across large-cap healthcare stocks.

The broader market tone was positive, with major indexes closing higher and hitting new highs, which may have helped sentiment across large-cap healthcare stocks. Negative Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it sold several smaller holdings, including UnitedHealth, which may raise concerns that a high-profile investor is reducing exposure to the stock. Reuters article

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:UNH opened at $393.65 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $316.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.53. The company has a market capitalization of $357.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $404.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $311.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $395.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $378.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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