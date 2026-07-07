UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oberndorf William E bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,276,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $30,287,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $4,503,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,009 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 150,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $49,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,888,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $6.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $424.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $430.20. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $392.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth is shifting its strategy toward profitability over rapid growth, with improving margins, stronger earnings, and Optum expansion seen as supporting a longer-term turnaround. UnitedHealth Bets on Profitability Over Growth: Will It Pay Off?

UnitedHealth is shifting its strategy toward profitability over rapid growth, with improving margins, stronger earnings, and Optum expansion seen as supporting a longer-term turnaround. Positive Sentiment: HSBC raised its price target on UNH to $380 and maintained a “hold” rating, reflecting continued analyst attention and a more favorable valuation view than before. HSBC raises UnitedHealth price target

HSBC raised its price target on UNH to $380 and maintained a “hold” rating, reflecting continued analyst attention and a more favorable valuation view than before. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent analyst targets remain well above prior levels, including targets in the mid-$400s, which supports the view that Wall Street still sees recovery potential in the stock.

Multiple recent analyst targets remain well above prior levels, including targets in the mid-$400s, which supports the view that Wall Street still sees recovery potential in the stock. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth became the first major commercial insurer to cover Guardant Health’s Shield blood test for colorectal cancer screening in eligible adults 45 and older, a move that could strengthen its role in emerging preventative care and improve access to innovative screening tools. UnitedHealth Group Opens Shield Blood Test Coverage

UnitedHealth became the first major commercial insurer to cover Guardant Health’s Shield blood test for colorectal cancer screening in eligible adults 45 and older, a move that could strengthen its role in emerging preventative care and improve access to innovative screening tools. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary continues to frame UNH as a long-term momentum name and a defensive healthcare holding, suggesting investors still view it as a quality large-cap stock with stable fundamentals.

Market commentary continues to frame UNH as a long-term momentum name and a defensive healthcare holding, suggesting investors still view it as a quality large-cap stock with stable fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The stock declined in the latest trading session even as the broader market improved, indicating some near-term profit-taking or investor caution despite the favorable long-term setup. UnitedHealth Group Stock Declines While Market Improves

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $414.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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