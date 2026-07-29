UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Stake Lowered by Amundi

Amundi lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,376,198 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 979,859 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.70% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,725,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $429.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $397.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $455.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $428.94 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $461.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business's 50 day moving average is $409.32 and its 200-day moving average is $346.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.32 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.72%.

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major Q2 earnings beat supports the rally. UnitedHealth reported adjusted earnings of $6.38 per share versus the $4.94 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $112.03 billion, above expectations of $110.81 billion. Management maintained 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $19.50 to $20.00, reinforcing confidence in the recovery. What's next for UnitedHealth after its major Q2 earnings beat

UnitedHealth reported adjusted earnings of $6.38 per share versus the $4.94 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $112.03 billion, above expectations of $110.81 billion. Management maintained 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $19.50 to $20.00, reinforcing confidence in the recovery. Positive Sentiment: Improved medical costs and conservative guidance are encouraging investors. The company’s improved medical loss ratio helped results, and some investors view the cautious outlook as a buffer against future volatility. However, part of the margin improvement came from exiting unprofitable markets rather than broad-based operating gains. UnitedHealth Group Stock Opinions on Q2 Earnings Beat

The company’s improved medical loss ratio helped results, and some investors view the cautious outlook as a buffer against future volatility. However, part of the margin improvement came from exiting unprofitable markets rather than broad-based operating gains. Positive Sentiment: The stock’s rebound after Berkshire Hathaway’s exit is being viewed favorably. Commentary noting that Berkshire likely sold too early highlights renewed investor confidence in UNH, though it does not change the company’s fundamentals. UnitedHealth Stock Has Rallied Big Since Berkshire Bailed

Commentary noting that Berkshire likely sold too early highlights renewed investor confidence in UNH, though it does not change the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Medicare Part D pricing creates both opportunity and risk. The planned expiration of federal subsidies could lead to higher premiums for stand-alone Medicare drug plans next year. Higher pricing may support insurers’ revenue, but it could also reduce affordability and enrollment, creating uncertainty for UnitedHealth’s Medicare business. Why Prices Could Rise for Medicare Drug Plans Next Year

The planned expiration of federal subsidies could lead to higher premiums for stand-alone Medicare drug plans next year. Higher pricing may support insurers’ revenue, but it could also reduce affordability and enrollment, creating uncertainty for UnitedHealth’s Medicare business. Negative Sentiment: Medicaid pressure and questions about earnings durability remain risks. Analysts have noted that market exits contributed to the better medical loss ratio, while Medicaid challenges and the stock’s rapid advance could limit additional near-term upside. UnitedHealth Pulls Back Post 52-Week High

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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